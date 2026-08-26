Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' earns ₹200cr in 12 days

The film started its theatrical run with ₹22 crore on Day 1 (August 14) and saw a huge jump on Day 2 with ₹33.75 crore.

By the end of the first week, it had raked in ₹113.5 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross was at ₹161.67 crore.

The film continued to perform well in its second weekend and passed the second Monday test, too, adding more to its total collections.