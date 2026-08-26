Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' earns ₹200cr in 12 days
What's the story
Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's action-drama sequel Awarapan 2 is still going strong at the box office. The film has crossed the ₹142 crore net mark in its first 12 days of release, according to Sacnilk. Its total India gross has reached ₹170.15 crore, and the worldwide gross has crossed the coveted ₹200 crore mark (₹201.45 crore to be exact). However, it is likely to face tough competition from Yash's film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Box office performance
Decoding the film in numbers
The film started its theatrical run with ₹22 crore on Day 1 (August 14) and saw a huge jump on Day 2 with ₹33.75 crore.
By the end of the first week, it had raked in ₹113.5 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross was at ₹161.67 crore.
The film continued to perform well in its second weekend and passed the second Monday test, too, adding more to its total collections.
Upcoming challenge
'Toxic' poses a threat to 'Awarapan 2'
The film's next challenge lies in the crowded theatrical landscape. While Batwara 1947 has failed to make an impact, Hanuman Ansh has emerged as a stronger competitor in its third week.
The latter's presence could affect Awarapan 2 further as it is expected to lose screens with Yash-starrer Toxic releasing today.
Box office projection
What lies ahead for the action thriller?
With competition intensifying and its screen count likely to come down, the pace of Awarapan 2 is expected to slow from here.
As a result, the film may need a little more time to cross the ₹150 crore mark despite having built a strong foundation during its first 12 days.