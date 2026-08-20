'Awarapan 2' crosses ₹100cr, Hashmi appears without kissing scenes

Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film, just crossed ₹100 crore in its first week, pretty impressive!

The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Nitin Kakkar,

In a surprising move for Hashmi (famously Bollywood's serial kisser), there are no kissing scenes this time.

Writer Bilal Siddiqui said this was a conscious decision to keep Shivam's emotional arc in the sequel true to his lost love.