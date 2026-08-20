'Awarapan 2' crosses ₹100cr, Hashmi appears without kissing scenes
Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film, just crossed ₹100 crore in its first week, pretty impressive!
The film, starring Emraan Hashmi and directed by Nitin Kakkar,
In a surprising move for Hashmi (famously Bollywood's serial kisser), there are no kissing scenes this time.
Writer Bilal Siddiqui said this was a conscious decision to keep Shivam's emotional arc in the sequel true to his lost love.
'Awarapan 2' Siddiqui: Shivam still grieving
Siddiqui explained that skipping a romantic subplot fits Shivam's character; he's still deeply affected by his lover's loss and isn't ready to move on.
"Shivam as a character at some level still holds his lover who passed to that pedestal where he is not completely ever going to move on," Siddiqui shared.
The movie also features Disha Patani and gave Hashmi his career-best opening day at ₹22 crore.