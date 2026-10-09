Emraan Hashmi's 'Awarapan 2' streaming on OTT now
What's the story
The sequel to Emraan Hashmi's 2007 film Awarapan, titled Awarapan 2, has made its digital debut. The film, which hit theaters on August 14, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Vijayant Kohli, and Suvinder Vicky. The story follows Shivam as he grapples with grief and a bloody cartel war that forces him to confront his past choices. It's streaming on Prime Video now.
Storyline
'Awarapan 2': Story of grief and choices
The sequel picks up from where the original left off, with Shivam Pandit (Hashmi) still haunted by his past decisions.
After abandoning his life of crime, he resides in a remote Rajasthan village, grieving over his deceased lover's grave.
An unexpected relationship gives him a glimmer of hope for a new life, but his violent past catches up with him in Bangkok's cartel war.
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Apart from Hashmi, Awarapan 2 features Patani, Azmi, Kohli, and Vicky in pivotal roles. The film's music is associated with Mithoon and Sayeed Quadri.
On OTT, it has a runtime of two hours and 18 minutes.
Hashmi will next be seen in Gunmaaster G9 directed by Aditya Datt. The action-romance drama also stars Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana and will be released on November 27.