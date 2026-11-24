Orry (Orhan Awatramani) is facing threats online because he hasn't commented on the Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh drama.

He took to Instagram to explain that he hasn't spoken to either of them, so it wouldn't be fair for him to weigh in.

Orry asked everyone to respect their privacy, saying, "I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation."