Awatramani says Kapoor urged him to join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
Entertainment
Social media influencer Orry (Orhan Awatramani) says it was his friend Khushi Kapoor who pushed him to join < em>Khatron Ke Khiladi.
She was the only one he asked for advice, and her message was simple: "Just do it, go have fun."
That encouragement sealed the deal for him.
Awatramani says he speaks his thoughts
Orry also opened up about being himself online, saying, "I speak my thoughts. That's what's made me famous."
He's not worried about losing brand deals or roles because he's built his own path: "You can't cancel what you didn't support."
As he puts it, "I pay my own bills," he's all about doing things his way and not letting outside pressure change him.