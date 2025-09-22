'BB 19': Nagma finally addresses cheating allegations against fiancé Awez

Eliminated Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nagma Mirajkar has responded to the cheating and flirting allegations made against her fiancé Awez Darbar by fellow contestants Amaal Mallik and Baseer Ali. Speaking to Zoom, the social media star called their statements "disrespectful" and "shallow." Mirajkar also took issue with Mallik's comments about influencers relying on singers for work, saying it was an "entitled" statement that hurt her.

Professional dynamics Mirajkar defends her profession, says, 'That's far from reality' Mirajkar defended her profession, stating, "He implied that influencers get work only because of singers and their music, but that's far from reality. I get work from some of the biggest brands in India and even globally." She emphasized the mutual relationship, saying, "We promote their music, they provide us content. It's a professional exchange."

Disrespectful statements 'You know our families are watching...' Mirajkar also criticized Mallik and Ali's post-show behavior, saying, "I found their statements very disrespectful. This is a game show; you should stick to what's happening inside the game. Why bring in things from outside?" "You know our families are watching, and such comments can lead to damaging assumptions." She recalled a moment when Mallik was emotionally vulnerable during a task and how she supported him then. But despite this, the composer spread the cheating rumors later.

Competition ethics Mirajkar was disturbed by how things unfolded in the house Mirajkar concluded her thoughts by saying, "What you say about others says more about you than them. The way things unfolded, especially when fights broke out, was disturbing." "People were just saying anything to bring others down. That's not how a healthy competition should be." Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has been serving its usual dose of drama and confrontations since it started on August 24.