'Ayalaan' Telugu version lands on AhaVideo
Ayalaan, the 2024 Tamil sci-fi action comedy about a village guy and his alien buddy, is now streaming in Telugu on AhaVideo.
The story follows Tamizh, who teams up with Tattoo the alien to take on a ruthless scientist.
The film originally hit theaters on January 12, 2024.
Where to watch?
You can catch Ayalaan's Telugu-dubbed version exclusively on AhaVideo with an active subscription.
After an average run in theaters, its digital release aims to reach more viewers—especially those looking for something quirky and fun.
Who's in it?
Sivakarthikeyan leads as Tamizh, joined by Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar as the villain Aryan, Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu, and Siddharth (as the voice of Tattoo).
Music is by A.R. Rahman.
What are people saying?
Reviews are mixed: IMDb gives it a 5.9/10.
Even so, its offbeat plot and cast have sparked curiosity among movie fans.