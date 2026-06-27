Ayisha Elizabeth John, wife of John Paul, dies in Kochi
Entertainment
Ayisha Elizabeth John, wife of the late celebrated Malayalam scriptwriter John Paul, passed away in Kochi at age 75.
She passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday.
Hospitalized June 25 after head injury
Ayisha was hospitalized on June 25 after a head injury from an accident while walking and sadly did not recover.
Her funeral is set for Sunday at St. Mary's Sunora Church in Elamkulam at 4pm with her remains available for viewing at her Maradu home from 10am.
She is survived by her daughter Jisha and family.