Ayushmann Khurrana leads the race to play Sant Kabir
What's the story
Mahaveer Jain Films recently announced their upcoming project, Kabira, a musical drama based on the life of 15th-century poet-saint Sant Kabir. The film is set to go on floors in early 2027. According to Variety India, actor Ayushmann Khurrana is the top choice for the lead role. A source said, "The film's producers are keen to sign Khurrana, believing he fits the bill both vocally and look-wise...Also, he writes poetry and sings, making him a natural choice for the role."
Actor's schedule
'If for some reason he is unable to come on...'
The source added, "If for some reason he is unable to come on board, the eponymous role will go to a complete newcomer."
The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma and feature music by Tanishk Bagchi.
It will explore Kabir's life as a mystic and social reformer who fought against religious orthodoxy and caste divisions in 15th-century Kashi (Varanasi).
Career trajectory
Khurrana's recent and upcoming films
Khurrana has been on a roll lately, with many of his movies releasing this year.
The actor returned to the big screen with Thamma in 2025. He also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Udta Teer in 2026.
His next release is Yeh Prem Moh Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, where he will be seen opposite Sharvari for the first time.
Jain has co-produced the film.
It is set to release on Friday.