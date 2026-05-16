'Finished all taboo...topics': Ayushmann wants to do family films now

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana , known for his roles in films that tackle taboo subjects, has said he is now looking to do only "family audience" films. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he said he has already explored many taboo topics in his previous movies. "I think maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain (laughs)," Khurrana said when asked about future projects on such subjects.

Career transition 'I have worked in so many films based on them...' Khurrana, who has previously starred in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Vicky Donor (2012), said he is now focusing on subjects that cater to a wider audience. He explained, "I have worked in so many films based on them. It limits the family audience." "I did films on taboo subjects before the COVID-19 pandemic." "Even after that, I did Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, which didn't get as much at the box office as I hoped for."

Audience appeal Shift toward wider audience films Despite the box office performance of his recent films, Khurrana hasn't shied away from his bold choices. He said, "After OTT became big, I only looked for films which were for wider audiences." "Taboo break se zyaada relatable subjects which people can watch together." "Everything was so different before the pandemic; the films I did had tremendous box office uproar. But things changed post-pandemic."

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