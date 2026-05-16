'Finished all taboo...topics': Ayushmann wants to do family films now
What's the story
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his roles in films that tackle taboo subjects, has said he is now looking to do only "family audience" films. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he said he has already explored many taboo topics in his previous movies. "I think maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain (laughs)," Khurrana said when asked about future projects on such subjects.
Career transition
'I have worked in so many films based on them...'
Khurrana, who has previously starred in films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Vicky Donor (2012), said he is now focusing on subjects that cater to a wider audience. He explained, "I have worked in so many films based on them. It limits the family audience." "I did films on taboo subjects before the COVID-19 pandemic." "Even after that, I did Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, which didn't get as much at the box office as I hoped for."
Audience appeal
Shift toward wider audience films
Despite the box office performance of his recent films, Khurrana hasn't shied away from his bold choices. He said, "After OTT became big, I only looked for films which were for wider audiences." "Taboo break se zyaada relatable subjects which people can watch together." "Everything was so different before the pandemic; the films I did had tremendous box office uproar. But things changed post-pandemic."
Future endeavors
Upcoming films of Khurrana
Khurrana's latest offering, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh, was released on Friday. The film opened to an average response at the box office, earning about ₹3.85 crore net, as per Sacnilk. He also has Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Udta Teer in his pipeline.