Where to watch 'Pati Patni Aur Woh...' after theatrical run
What's the story
The romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was released on Friday, will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles and has received mixed reviews. It was directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh.
Box office clash
Box office collection and comparison with previous 'Pati Patni...' film
The film was released on the same day as Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, which is a Tamil-language action thriller. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do managed to earn only ₹3.85 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Notably, this figure is lower than Aziz's 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and earned ₹9.1 crore on its opening day.
Controversy
Khurrana on rumors of film promoting infidelity
Khurrana has dismissed rumors that Pati Patni Aur Woh Do promotes infidelity. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "We are not promoting infidelity with this film." He added that his character, Prajapati Pandey, loves his wife but gets caught in chaotic situations. The plot revolves around Pandey's complicated relationships with his wife and a woman named Chanchal Kumari (played by Khan).