Where to watch 'Pati Patni Aur Woh...' after theatrical run

Box office clash

Box office collection and comparison with previous 'Pati Patni...' film

The film was released on the same day as Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu, which is a Tamil-language action thriller. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do managed to earn only ₹3.85 crore on its first day, according to Sacnilk. Notably, this figure is lower than Aziz's 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and earned ₹9.1 crore on its opening day.