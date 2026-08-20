Azmi and Deol reunite in 'Batwara 1947' after 2001 critique
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, who just teamed up for Batwara 1947 (released August 14), have an interesting history.
Back in 2001, Azmi publicly criticized Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, saying it blurred the lines between nationalism and religion and didn't really capture the emotional side of Partition.
Deol called Azmi's remarks inflammatory
Deol said he was disappointed by Azmi's "inflammatory" remarks and questioned how someone so "educated and well-read" could make them.
He felt her criticism was just for attention, but pointed to Gadar's success as proof that people connected with it.
Now, despite their past differences, they're sharing the screen again in Batwara 1947.