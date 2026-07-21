Azmi has health scare at Delhi protest over education reforms

Azmi encouraged everyone to keep protests peaceful, quoting Gandhi and reminding people about their constitutional rights.

She brushed off attention on celebrity involvement, saying the real spotlight should be on the issues students are raising.

Earlier in the day, she shared updates from the protest, including videos crossing barricades and riding with Prakash Raj, and noted that government officials have agreed to talk with CJP leaders.

Other stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Huma Qureshi also showed support.