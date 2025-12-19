Next Article
B Praak and Meera welcome baby boy Ddvij
Entertainment
Singer B Praak and his wife Meera just shared some happy news—they've welcomed their second surviving child, a baby boy named Ddvij Bachan, born on December 1.
The couple announced it on Instagram, explaining that his name means "Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth."
The story behind the name & their journey
Ddvij means "Twice Born," symbolizing hope and fresh beginnings after the couple's tough loss in 2022.
Married since 2019, B Praak and Meera have been open about both their joys and heartbreaks.
Fans know B Praak for emotional hits like Teri Mitti—now, as he steps into this new chapter with his family, there's a lot of love coming their way.