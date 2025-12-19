'Ikkis' final trailer: Sunny Deol shares heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

The final trailer for "Ikkis," a new war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, just dropped.

Set to release on January 1, 2026, the film blends intense scenes from the 1971 Battle of Basantar with touching family moments.

It's all about bravery, memory, and honoring those who served.