'Ikkis' final trailer: Sunny Deol shares heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra
The final trailer for "Ikkis," a new war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, just dropped.
Set to release on January 1, 2026, the film blends intense scenes from the 1971 Battle of Basantar with touching family moments.
It's all about bravery, memory, and honoring those who served.
Trailer highlights: Heroism and emotional depth
Dharmendra plays a character reflecting on his youth, saying he'll "always be 21."
The story centers on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal of the 17 Poona Horse regiment—India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.
The trailer mixes action with glimpses of camaraderie and family ties, giving it a heartfelt vibe.
New faces and a personal touch from Sunny Deol
"Ikkis" features newcomers Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Deepak Dobriyal.
Sunny Deol posted the trailer with a warm "Love you papa," celebrating both his father Dharmendra's role and Khetarpal's legacy at age 21.
The film stands as a tribute to young soldiers' courage during the war.