'BB Telugu 9' finalist Kalyan Padala injured ahead of finale
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 finalist Kalyan Padala suffered a head injury during a task inside the house, needing immediate medical care.
With the grand finale set for Sunday, December 21, 2025, fans are worried if he'll be able to compete, but he's still officially in the running.
Where things stand now
Padala is one of five finalists—alongside Thanuja Puttaswamy, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Demon Pavan, and Emmanuel.
Despite his injury, online voting trends show him leading and many expect him and Puttaswamy to battle it out for the top spot.
How to catch the finale
The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 grand finale will air live on Star Maa and stream on Jio Hotstar.
Fans have expressed concern about Padala's injury and are eager to see if he will participate in the finale.