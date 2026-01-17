B Praak gets death threat and ₹10 crore extortion demand from Bishnoi gang Entertainment Jan 17, 2026

Punjabi singer B Praak is facing a serious threat after a voice message demanding ₹10 crore was sent to an associate who was asked to pass it on to him by someone claiming to be Arju Bishnoi of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The caller threatened to "reduce him to dust" and "bury him alive" if he didn't pay up within a week.

The message was sent to an associate, Dilnoor, who quickly reported it to Mohali police.