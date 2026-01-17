B Praak gets death threat and ₹10 crore extortion demand from Bishnoi gang
Entertainment
Punjabi singer B Praak is facing a serious threat after a voice message demanding ₹10 crore was sent to an associate who was asked to pass it on to him by someone claiming to be Arju Bishnoi of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The caller threatened to "reduce him to dust" and "bury him alive" if he didn't pay up within a week.
The message was sent to an associate, Dilnoor, who quickly reported it to Mohali police.
Police on the case
Mohali police have started investigating, tracing calls and following leads as of January 6, 2026.
This isn't the first time the Bishnoi gang has tried something like this—earlier in January, they were linked to firing outside a Delhi businessman's house.
Investigators are working to get to the bottom of these threats.