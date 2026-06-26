Are we getting a 'Baahubali 3'?
What's the story
The possibility of a third installment in the Baahubali franchise has taken a new turn after a clip from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer went viral. In the video, lead actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty seem to hint at another film in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster series. This has left fans wondering if Baahubali 3 is finally happening!
Viral clip
What exactly did the clip show?
In the now-viral clip, Daggubati is heard saying, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, since Rajamouli and Shobu (Yarlagadda) garu aren't here, I will just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." before trailing off. Moments later, Prabhas holds up three fingers with a smile, causing both Daggubati and Shetty to capture and lower his hands. The clip ends with the words "And the legacy continues!"
Fan reactions
Fans can't keep calm over possible 'Baahubali 3'
The clip has sent fans into a frenzy, with many interpreting it as a confirmation of Baahubali 3. One social media user wrote, "The all-time greatest Indian movie's third installment Baahubali 3 is now official," while another said, "Bahubali 3 is Official now confirmed by Prabhas anna, Rana and Sweety #Prabhas #Bahubali3." Another comment read, "Now, with Baahubali 3 expectations are bigger than ever."
Project details
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about franchise
Despite the speculation, there is still no official word on when director Rajamouli might start the project, what direction the story could take, or when fans can expect a formal announcement. The Baahubali franchise started in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning and was followed by Baahubali: The Conclusion in 2017. Both films were directed by Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, Daggubati, Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.