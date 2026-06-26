Are we getting a 'Baahubali 3'? 

Viral clip

What exactly did the clip show?

In the now-viral clip, Daggubati is heard saying, "I don't know if I should say this publicly, since Rajamouli and Shobu (Yarlagadda) garu aren't here, I will just say what's on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali..." before trailing off. Moments later, Prabhas holds up three fingers with a smile, causing both Daggubati and Shetty to capture and lower his hands. The clip ends with the words "And the legacy continues!"