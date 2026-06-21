'Baahubali' creators announce 'Baahubali: The Torchbearer' on Netflix June 26
Big news for Baahubali fans! The creators have announced a fresh project, Baahubali: The Torchbearer, dropping on Netflix June 26, 2026.
While details are still under wraps, it's expected to explore how the franchise was made and its lasting impact.
Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' changed Indian cinema
The original Baahubali movies, created by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, changed Indian cinema with their epic scale and storytelling.
Prabhas became a nationwide star, and the films enjoyed phenomenal box-office runs not only in India but also across international markets, making Baahubali a true cultural phenomenon.
Fans await 'Baahubali: The Epic' updates
Fans are excited and hoping for behind-the-scenes footage or new content. Many are also waiting for updates on Baahubali: The Epic, a special Telugu version of the films.
With The Torchbearer coming soon, the hype around this legendary series is definitely back.