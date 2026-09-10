Baalam demands apology over 'Shoorveer' in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Entertainment
Rapperiya Baalam, the creator of "Shoorveer," is upset that his song was used in Mirzapur: The Movie during a gangster scene, apparently without his OK.
He called out the filmmakers, asking for an apology and making it clear he's not cool with how the track was portrayed.
Baalam seeks removal, disputes licensing claim
Baalam isn't just asking for an apology; he wants his song removed from the film and hopes a school will be built in Maharana Pratap's name.
Trouper Records says it licensed the song to Excel Entertainment, but Baalam insists he owns the copyright, so things are getting tense.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan leaders and members of Mewar's royal family have criticized linking Maharana Pratap to gangsters and are pushing for official action.