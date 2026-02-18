Babil Khan training in Muay Thai for next Bollywood film

Babil Khan , the son of the late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan , has been training in Muay Thai in Thailand . The young actor shared images from his training sessions on social media recently. A source told IANS that he underwent this intense training to prepare for an upcoming project that goes on floors in mid-2026.

Training details Intensely preparing for an upcoming project The source revealed that Khan spent time in Thailand from December to early January, attending various classes to learn the Thai-origin MMA form. "Muay Thai requires stamina, control, and discipline. Given his newfound love for the activity, it has naturally led to people connecting the dots," they said.

Career highlights Career so far Khan started his career as a camera assistant on the Bollywood movie Qarib Qarib Singlle. He made his acting debut in 2022 with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama Qala, co-starring Triptii Dimri. In 2023, he played Juhi Chawla's kid Siddharth Menon in Friday Night Plan and later appeared in the web series The Railway Men alongside Divyendu Sharma, Kay Kay Menon, and R Madhavan.

