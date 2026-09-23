Babu wraps shooting on Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' after 606 days

Mahesh Babu has just finished shooting for Varanasi, his much-awaited action-adventure with director SS Rajamouli. After 606 days on set (starting way back in January 2025!), he wrapped up his scenes on September 22, 2026.

Fun fact: he is expected to appear in a younger look for some scenes in the movie, with the effect achieved by the makers without using AI.

The film is all set to hit theaters on April 7 next year.