Babu wraps shooting on Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' after 606 days
Mahesh Babu has just finished shooting for Varanasi, his much-awaited action-adventure with director SS Rajamouli. After 606 days on set (starting way back in January 2025!), he wrapped up his scenes on September 22, 2026.
Fun fact: he is expected to appear in a younger look for some scenes in the movie, with the effect achieved by the makers without using AI.
The film is all set to hit theaters on April 7 next year.
'Varanasi' pits Rudhra against incoming asteroid
Set in 2027, Varanasi follows archeologist Rudhra as he races to save the city from an incoming asteroid by tracking down a cosmic artifact.
The story jumps across Africa, Antarctica, and Europe, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the adventure.
Expect some wild visuals (there's a ton of VFX), and the team auditioned over 1,500 voices for dubbing to keep things authentic.
To top it off, Varanasi will release in 50 languages worldwide, including French, Spanish, and Japanese.