Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa despite alleged death threats
Amitabh Bachchan showed up for his fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, despite recently getting death threats.
Dressed in a "King of Kabbadi" puffer jacket, he waved and folded his hands for the crowd.
His appearance came with extra security after gangster Goldy Dhillon allegedly threatened Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a Facebook post earlier this month.
Bachchan family tightens security
With threats also aimed at his son Abhishek, the Bachchan family has tightened security.
Police and barricades kept crowds at a distance, and reports say they're now using bulletproof glass in public.
The recent scare is linked to the October 2026 firing incident in Mumbai involving Tiger Shroff, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi group subsequently claimed responsibility, making safety a top priority for the iconic family.