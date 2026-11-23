Amitabh Bachchan showed up for his fans outside his Mumbai home, Jalsa, on Sunday, November 22, 2026, despite recently getting death threats.

Dressed in a "King of Kabbadi" puffer jacket, he waved and folded his hands for the crowd.

His appearance came with extra security after gangster Goldy Dhillon allegedly threatened Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in a Facebook post earlier this month.