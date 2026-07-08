Bachchan invests ₹90cr in Ayodhya, family trust buys memorial land Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan has made some major moves in Ayodhya, investing a total of ₹90 crore across several properties.

His buys include a ₹15 crore plot in 2024, a massive 25,000 square feet of land for ₹40 crore last year, and a 2.67-acre parcel worth ₹35 crore this year.

Plus, his family trust picked up another big piece near the Ram Mandir in 2025 for memorial purposes.