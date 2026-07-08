Bachchan invests ₹90cr in Ayodhya, family trust buys memorial land
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan has made some major moves in Ayodhya, investing a total of ₹90 crore across several properties.
His buys include a ₹15 crore plot in 2024, a massive 25,000 square feet of land for ₹40 crore last year, and a 2.67-acre parcel worth ₹35 crore this year.
Plus, his family trust picked up another big piece near the Ram Mandir in 2025 for memorial purposes.
Bachchan cites personal roots in Ayodhya
Bachchan's connection to Ayodhya isn't just business, it's personal.
As Abhinandan Lodha shared, Bachchan said he wanted land there because "Main UP se hoon aur mujhe Ayodhya ji mein land leni hai."
With the city booming thanks to Ram Mandir tourism and new infrastructure, his investments blend emotional roots with some pretty sharp financial sense.