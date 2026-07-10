Bachchan, Kapoor buy Ayodhya plots worth over ₹90cr and ₹3.31cr
Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest to invest in Ayodhya, where property prices have soared thanks to the buzz around the Ram Mandir.
Bachchan has gone big, buying several plots worth over ₹90 crore since 2024.
Kapoor, meanwhile, picked up a plot for ₹3.31 crore, calling it his way of honoring Ayodhya's legacy as he gears up to play Lord Ram in the film Ramayana.
Bachchan up roots, Kapoor seeks legacy
Bachchan's deep roots in Uttar Pradesh played a big part in his decision; as developer Abhinandan Lodha put it, Bachchan wanted to invest in Ayodhya since he is from Uttar Pradesh.
Some of Bachchan's purchases were made through his family trust.
For Kapoor, this investment is about leaving something meaningful for his family while connecting with the city's history.