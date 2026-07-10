Bachchan, Kapoor buy Ayodhya plots worth over ₹90cr and ₹3.31cr Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest to invest in Ayodhya, where property prices have soared thanks to the buzz around the Ram Mandir.

Bachchan has gone big, buying several plots worth over ₹90 crore since 2024.

Kapoor, meanwhile, picked up a plot for ₹3.31 crore, calling it his way of honoring Ayodhya's legacy as he gears up to play Lord Ram in the film Ramayana.