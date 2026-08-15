Bachchan marks India's 79th Independence Day with emotional tributes
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated India's 79th Independence Day from his Mumbai home, sharing emotional tributes on his blog and Instagram.
Calling it a "significant moment in the nation's history," he wrote, Diwas swatantra ka, shubh din badhai ka, Vande Mataram!!! to mark our 79th year of freedom.
Bachchan posts flag video, reassures fans
Bachchan posted a video holding the Indian flag in traditional attire and opened up about his busy days filming Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18.
He admitted blog updates are sometimes late but reassured fans, his "Extended Family," that he values staying connected.
He also shared how contestants' stories inspire him and make his work feel meaningful.