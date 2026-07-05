Bachchan missed 'Om Shanti Om' 'Deewangi Deewangi' amid wedding week
Ever wondered why Amitabh Bachchan wasn't in the legendary Deewangi Deewangi song from Om Shanti Om?
Director Farah Khan just shared that the shoot happened during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding week, so Big B was tied up with family celebrations.
Still, the scene managed to bring together 31 Bollywood stars, making it a true cinematic moment.
'Deewangi Deewangi' cameos and absences
Farah Khan joked that some celebrities came because they weren't invited to the wedding, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more lighting up the screen.
Notable absences included Dilip Kumar (who chose not to be part of the song), Dev Anand (who politely declined), Fardeen Khan (stuck at Dubai airport), and Aamir Khan, who later admitted he just didn't feel like coming.