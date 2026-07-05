Bachchan missed 'Om Shanti Om' 'Deewangi Deewangi' amid wedding week

'Deewangi Deewangi' cameos and absences

Farah Khan joked that some celebrities came because they weren't invited to the wedding, with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more lighting up the screen.

Notable absences included Dilip Kumar (who chose not to be part of the song), Dev Anand (who politely declined), Fardeen Khan (stuck at Dubai airport), and Aamir Khan, who later admitted he just didn't feel like coming.