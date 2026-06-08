Bachchan recalls 'Shor' oversexualisation, highlights respect amid 'Peddi' backlash Entertainment Jun 08, 2026

Jaya Bachchan is taking a stand against how women are portrayed on screen. She shared a moment during the shooting of Shor when a director tried to oversexualize her role by asking her to wear revealing clothes. She refused and never worked with him again.

"Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me," she said, highlighting the need for respect in the industry.

Her comments come as Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi faces backlash for focusing too much on Kapoor's body and showing a non-consensual kiss.