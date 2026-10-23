Bachchan says he needs more rest and has paused writing
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan has shared that he's taking more time off to focus on his health, saying he needs "more rest" right now.
He recently paused his writing and opened up in a blog post about needing rest and adjusting during recovery.
Bachchan joins 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Earlier this year, Bachchan talked about dealing with hospital stays, surgery, and the ups and downs of bouncing back. His reflections on resilience struck a chord with many.
On the work front, he's set to return in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan, which is expected to release in 2027.