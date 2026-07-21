Bachchan says homecoming after ICU stay was most difficult phase
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan just shared that he was recently hospitalized and spent time in the intensive care unit (ICU) after surgery, calling the homecoming period "the most difficult phase" of his life.
His honest blog post has sparked a lot of concern and support from fans, who flooded social media with well wishes.
Bachchan filming 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
After posting a cryptic tweet ("The game has ended! But the work is still going on."), fans grew even more worried about his health.
Despite these challenges, Bachchan hasn't slowed down; he's back on set filming the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.