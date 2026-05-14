Bachchan says packed schedule limits sleep, unwinds with classical solos
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared that his packed work schedule often keeps him up at night.
Instead of the medically recommended seven hours minimum, he admits to choosing work, and turns to calming instrumental music, like sitar and slide guitar solos, to help him unwind.
He calls these tunes "soulful classical meditation solos" that soothe his mind until he finally drifts off.
Experts warn sleep deprivation harms health
Experts warn that chronic lack of sleep can mess with your mood, memory, and even your immune system.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani explains that sleep is an active process your body needs for emotional balance and clear thinking: skipping it can lead to stress, fatigue, and health issues like anxiety or high blood pressure.
So while Bachchan finds peace in music, prioritizing rest is still key for well-being.