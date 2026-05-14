Bachchan says packed schedule limits sleep, unwinds with classical solos Entertainment May 14, 2026

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan recently shared that his packed work schedule often keeps him up at night.

Instead of the medically recommended seven hours minimum, he admits to choosing work, and turns to calming instrumental music, like sitar and slide guitar solos, to help him unwind.

He calls these tunes "soulful classical meditation solos" that soothe his mind until he finally drifts off.