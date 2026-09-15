Bachchan says 'retire' meant going to bed not leaving films
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan just set the record straight after the Internet thought he was hinting at retirement.
Turns out, when he said "retire" in a recent post, he literally meant going to bed, not leaving films.
In his blog, the 83-year-old legend playfully called out the media for jumping to conclusions.
Bachchan hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'
Bachchan isn't slowing down anytime soon. He's currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati's 18th season and starred alongside Rajinikanth in the film Vettaiyan.
So, no worries: Big B is still very much in action, both on TV and in movies.