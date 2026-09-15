Bachchan seeks Ayodhya dharamshala approval to honor father, ₹15cr purchase

Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to construct a dharamshala with over 20 rooms in Ayodhya to honor his late father, poet Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The land, bought for ₹15 crore on Dashrath Path, has submitted an application to the Ayodhya Development Authority, and the layout is open for public objections before formal approval.

The public now has 15 days to raise any objections before the final go-ahead.