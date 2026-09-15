Bachchan seeks Ayodhya dharamshala approval to honor father, ₹15cr purchase
Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to construct a dharamshala with over 20 rooms in Ayodhya to honor his late father, poet Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The land, bought for ₹15 crore on Dashrath Path, has submitted an application to the Ayodhya Development Authority, and the layout is open for public objections before formal approval.
The public now has 15 days to raise any objections before the final go-ahead.
Ayodhya dharamshala to honor 'Madhushala' legacy
This dharamshala will pay tribute to Dr. Bachchan, known for his iconic work Madhushala, and offer better facilities for pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.
According to Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman Anurag Jain, several well-known figures are helping shape the city's future.
Meanwhile, Amitabh is still busy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and upcoming films like Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2.