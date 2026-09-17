'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Amabile reveals surgery removed cancerous tumor
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile just opened up on their podcast, Not Married to This, about having brain surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
He and Serena Pitt talked through the experience, sharing how nerve-wracking it was before the operation; Joe admitted he was mostly worried about losing movement in his right side.
Right after waking up, Joe Amabile said, "I remember just being really happy that I was awake... The first thing I did was feel the top of my head and then move my arms and my legs to make sure that I had movement."
Speech issues eased, Amabile plans marathon
Joe faced some speech issues after surgery, which worried Serena at first, but things have improved with time and treatment.
Now eight weeks out, he will be taking a daily medication to treat any remaining "bad" cells moving forward and even has his eyes set on running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 2, talk about a comeback!