'Backrooms' reaches $400 million worldwide making A24's biggest hit
A24's horror hit Backrooms has just passed the $400 million mark worldwide since its May 29, 2026 release, making it the studio's biggest box office success ever.
With standout performances from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, and a budget of only $10 million, it's one of this year's most profitable films, outshining even some major studio releases.
'Backrooms' gives Parsons youngest #1 film
At 20, Kane Parsons was the youngest director to have a No. 1 film when Backrooms released.
Backrooms kicked off with an impressive $81 million in the US and $118 million globally on opening weekend, smashing A24's previous records.
The story follows Dr. Mary Kline (Reinsve) helping Clark (Ejiofor) unravel mysterious rooms beneath his store, a plot that clearly connected with audiences worldwide.