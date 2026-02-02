Bad Bunny makes history with Grammy nominations
Bad Bunny just landed multiple Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year for "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos"—going head-to-head with big names like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and Tyler, the Creator.
His track "DtMF" is also up for Record of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack this time
Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations this time. Lady Gaga and producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff aren't far behind with seven each.
Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Leon Thomas, and others round out a seriously competitive Album of the Year lineup.
Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show
Bad Bunny isn't just making waves at the Grammys—he'll headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8.
It's a huge deal for Latin music fans everywhere and shows how reggaeton is breaking into mainstream pop culture in a big way.