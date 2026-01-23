Bad Bunny to wear dress at Super Bowl, sparking debate
Bad Bunny is set to wear a dress during his Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, as a tribute to Puerto Rican queer icons and the drag community's legacy.
While some see it as a bold cultural statement—his stylist called it "a political thunderbolt disguised as couture"—the move has drawn criticism from conservative groups questioning his fit for the event.
Bad Bunny responds with humor
Addressing the backlash on SNL in October 2025, Bad Bunny joked that he's excited for the show and thinks "everybody's happy about it... even Fox News."
He seems unfazed by critics and is leaning into his reputation for challenging norms.
Who is Bad Bunny?
Bad Bunny is known not just for his music but also for breaking fashion boundaries—like appearing in drag in the Yo Perreo Sola music video and wearing a tribute T-shirt on The Tonight Show—to spark conversations about gender and identity.