Bad Bunny to wear dress at Super Bowl, sparking debate Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Bad Bunny is set to wear a dress during his Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, as a tribute to Puerto Rican queer icons and the drag community's legacy.

While some see it as a bold cultural statement—his stylist called it "a political thunderbolt disguised as couture"—the move has drawn criticism from conservative groups questioning his fit for the event.