Bad Bunny's Schiaparelli tux steals spotlight at 2026 Grammys
Bad Bunny turned heads at the 2026 Grammys with a custom Schiaparelli tuxedo—think black velvet, lace-up back, and measuring tape embroidery.
The look mixed classic and bold details, from a white flower in his breast pocket to diamond jewelry, making it one of the most talked-about outfits of the night.
Bad Bunny's Grammy nominations
It wasn't just about fashion—Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist up for three major Grammy categories in one year.
While he skipped performing at the show (he's preparing to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026), his album "DeBi Tirar Mas Fotos" is getting big recognition and draws on both Puerto Rican roots and LA life.
If you're into music or style that breaks boundaries, this moment was made for you.