Bad Bunny's Schiaparelli tux steals spotlight at 2026 Grammys

Bad Bunny's Grammy nominations

It wasn't just about fashion—Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language artist up for three major Grammy categories in one year.

While he skipped performing at the show (he's preparing to headline the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, 2026), his album "DeBi Tirar Mas Fotos" is getting big recognition and draws on both Puerto Rican roots and LA life.

If you're into music or style that breaks boundaries, this moment was made for you.