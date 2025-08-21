'Bads of Bollywood' trailer out: Aryan's film hits home
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, just revealed the trailer for his directorial debut "Bads of Bollywood."
The film follows Lakshya (a newcomer) as he deals with sudden fame and a romance with a superstar's daughter, played by Sahher Bambba. Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal also have key roles.
A standout moment in the trailer—a police officer telling Lakshya not to stress because "people get even more famous inside"—has everyone talking.
Why the prison line is so significant
That prison line hit home for many, since Aryan himself was arrested back in October 2021 in a high-profile drug case (he spent nearly a month in jail before getting bail).
Even though no drugs were found on him, his arrest stirred up big conversations about celebrity privilege and media frenzy.
Now, Aryan's first film dives into themes of fame and relationships within Bollywood—which many viewers have connected to Aryan's own experiences.