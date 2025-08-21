'Bads of Bollywood' trailer out: Aryan's film hits home

Why the prison line is so significant

That prison line hit home for many, since Aryan himself was arrested back in October 2021 in a high-profile drug case (he spent nearly a month in jail before getting bail).

Even though no drugs were found on him, his arrest stirred up big conversations about celebrity privilege and media frenzy.

Now, Aryan's first film dives into themes of fame and relationships within Bollywood—which many viewers have connected to Aryan's own experiences.