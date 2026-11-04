Badshah and Ghoshal team up for 'Mahiya' featuring Kaur

Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal have teamed up for Mahiya, a romantic track featuring Avneet Kaur.

The song is a collaboration between Badshah and Ghoshal on Mahiya, bringing together two musical universes.

As Badshah put it, "Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience."