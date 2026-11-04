Badshah and Ghoshal team up for 'Mahiya' featuring Kaur
Badshah and Shreya Ghoshal have teamed up for Mahiya, a romantic track featuring Avneet Kaur.
The song is a collaboration between Badshah and Ghoshal on Mahiya, bringing together two musical universes.
As Badshah put it, "Everyone knows Shreyaji as the queen of romance, and our camaraderie on the Indian Idol set has always been incredible. But taking that energy into the studio for this track was an entirely different experience."
Indian Idol friendship shapes 'Mahiya' vibe
Mahiya aims to tell a universal love story in a unique way, drawing from the duo's friendship since their Indian Idol days.
Badshah called Ghoshal the "queen of romance," saying this project was a whole new experience for him.
Their combined talents give the song its distinct vibe, making it stand out in today's music scene.