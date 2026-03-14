Badshah receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Reports

Threat details

Facebook post warns Badshah of dire consequences

The Facebook post, signed by Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit (reportedly based in the USA), stated, "Note: To Badshah, you who have attempted to tarnish the culture of Haryana: we showed you a trailer at your club back in 2024; this time, we will put a bullet straight through your forehead." The post also warned others allegedly involved in Hawala operations to "change their ways or face severe consequences." Police are currently investigating the authenticity of the post, reported News18.