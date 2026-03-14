Badshah receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang: Reports
What's the story
Renowned Bollywood singer and rapper Badshah has received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reported India TV. The threats are seemingly related to his controversial song Tateeree. A Facebook post, allegedly from the gang, warned him of dire consequences for attempting to "tarnish the culture of Haryana." The post also claimed responsibility for a firing incident at a Western Union outlet in Panipat on Saturday afternoon.
Threat details
Facebook post warns Badshah of dire consequences
The Facebook post, signed by Randeep Malik and Anil Pandit (reportedly based in the USA), stated, "Note: To Badshah, you who have attempted to tarnish the culture of Haryana: we showed you a trailer at your club back in 2024; this time, we will put a bullet straight through your forehead." The post also warned others allegedly involved in Hawala operations to "change their ways or face severe consequences." Police are currently investigating the authenticity of the post, reported News18.
Controversial release
Controversy surrounding 'Tateeree'
Badshah's song Tateeree, released on March 1, 2026, has been facing backlash from the Haryana Women's Commission and various social organizations. The commission served him a notice on March 6, 2026, summoning him to the SP office in Panipat on March 13. However, the singer failed to appear, reportedly due to prior commitments. Following public objections to the song over its "indecent" lyrics and visuals, Panchkula Police removed it from YouTube.