Badshah gets death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
Entertainment
Indian rapper Badshah has received a public death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, right after a shooting at a Panipat business linked to alleged Hawala activity.
The gang called the attack a warning and told others involved in similar deals to change their ways or face serious consequences.
Gang's warning and police response
The gang accused Badshah of harming Haryana's culture, which they say justifies their threat, echoing past intimidation tactics in entertainment.
Several known gang leaders signed off on this warning, showing how wide their network is.
In response, police in Haryana and Punjab have been placed on high alert and are investigating both the threat and the recent shooting.