Badshah-Isha Rikhi's relationship timeline: From secret wedding to sudden split
What's the story
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have announced their separation, just five months after tying the knot in a private ceremony. The couple shared identical statements on Instagram Stories, stating they had "mutually decided to part ways" and requested privacy. Their relationship was largely kept under wraps, making the split even more surprising. Here's a look at their relationship timeline.
Relationship journey
First meeting to getting married
Badshah and Rikhi reportedly met in 2021 through mutual friends at a party.
They grew closer and began dating, keeping their relationship under wraps for years.
The couple got married in a private traditional ceremony in March 2026, attended by only close family and friends.
Photos of Badshah in a kurta and safa with Rikhi in a red bridal outfit went viral online after being posted by Rikhi's mother, Poonam Rikhi.
Marriage confirmation
Rikhi confirmed marriage during an AMA session
During an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Rikhi confirmed her marriage to Badshah.
She also posted their first official couple photo on her Stories.
However, rumors of marital discord started circulating the next month when she shared a cryptic video montage with the caption: "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope."
Her mother also posted cryptic messages about karma around this time.
Past relationship
Badshah's 1st marriage also ended in divorce
Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih.
The couple got married in 2012 in a private Christian ceremony after dating for over a year.
They separated in 2020.
They continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.