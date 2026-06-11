Isha Rikhi finally confirms marriage to Badshah

Family background

Badshah's 1st marriage

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a daughter in 2017. However, the two parted ways in 2019. After their separation, Jasmine moved to London with their daughter Jessamy Grace Mansih Singh. In 2024, Badshah opened up about his relationship on Prakhar ke Pravachan podcast. He said, "We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child."