Isha Rikhi finally confirms marriage to Badshah
What's the story
Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has confirmed her marriage to rapper Badshah during an Instagram Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Wednesday. When a fan asked about her relationship status, she replied, "Yes, I am married," and even shared their first picture together after fans requested it. The couple had kept things private despite wedding pictures and videos circulating on social media earlier this year.
Relationship timeline
How the couple met
Rikhi and Badshah first met at a mutual friend's party, where they bonded over their shared love for music and movies. Their relationship blossomed from there, although the couple has kept a low profile in public. The duo tied the knot earlier this year in an intimate ceremony with only close family and friends in attendance.
Career
Who is Rikhi?
Born and raised in Chandigarh, Rikhi has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, produced by Remo D'Souza, which was released in 2018. In Punjabi cinema, Rikhi is known for films such as Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky.
Family background
Badshah's 1st marriage
Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed a daughter in 2017. However, the two parted ways in 2019. After their separation, Jasmine moved to London with their daughter Jessamy Grace Mansih Singh. In 2024, Badshah opened up about his relationship on Prakhar ke Pravachan podcast. He said, "We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child."