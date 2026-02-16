Badshah makes history at NBA Celebrity Game
Entertainment
Badshah just made history as the first Indian rapper to hit the court at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in California.
His debut got a ton of love online, with fans celebrating what this means for Indian hip-hop.
Badshah's post after the game
After the game, Badshah posted about living his dream: "And when it finally happened, look at the irony, I didn't even see the court, I walked straight onto it to PLAY! Not as a spectator. Not from the stands. As a player..."
Fans were all in on his excitement and cheered him on for representing India alongside teammates like Mustard and under coach Anthony Anderson.
CORTIS's debut at halftime show
Halftime brought even more buzz, with K-pop group CORTIS making their NBA Celebrity Game debut—adding extra hype to an already stacked event.