Badshah pledges women's empowerment song within 4 months after NCW

Badshah issues unconditional apology to NCW

At the NCW hearing, Badshah and his team gave an unconditional written apology and admitted their song had a harmful impact. They've also proposed sponsoring education for 50 underprivileged girls.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police took down 857 links to Tateeree online.

On Instagram, Badshah recognized that his song had caused hurt to many and said he never meant to insult anyone, adding that he's proud of his Haryanvi roots and wants to promote positive change.