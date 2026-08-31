Badshah releases Marathi debut 'Chimna' with Kumar and Morwekar

Calling it "India's regional music is a goldmine and I want to celebrate every corner of it. ' Chimna' is my love letter to Maharashtra's rich creative canvas. I am incredibly grateful for how this project turned out, and this one's dedicated to all my day one Maharashtrian fans!," Badshah said, the music video was shot in Kolhapur for an authentic touch.

Chimna is out on all major streaming platforms, so if you're into regional music or just want something fresh, it's worth a listen!