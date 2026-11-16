Bagchi releases independent 'Mudd Na Sajna' breaking from film music
Playback singer Madhubanti Bagchi just released her new independent track, Mudd Na Sajna. This song is a big step away from her usual playback work, blending classical influences with a darker, rebellious vibe.
It's all about her breaking free from the limits of film music and expressing herself on her own terms.
Bhavsar composed Bagchi's new single
Known for hits like Tu Mil Jaaye and Jab Talak, Bagchi is now making music that feels more personal and true to her style. She describes Mudd Na Sajna as a fusion of her classical roots and an exploration of new musical landscapes.
The song was written and composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar, and you can stream it now on all major platforms.