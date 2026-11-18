Baiju, Prathap reunite for 'Hello Dear' releasing January 29, 2027
Get ready for some feel-good fun: Mamitha Baiju and Sangeeth Prathap are back together in Hello Dear, a romantic comedy hitting theaters worldwide on January 29, 2027.
This marks Dinoy Paulose's first time directing, with Ashiq Usman producing.
Fans are already buzzing to see this fresh take on romance on the big screen.
'Hello Dear' explores modern relationships comically
Hello Dear follows a young couple whose city life gets hilariously turned upside down by one unexpected phone call.
The film dives into the ups and downs of modern relationships with plenty of humor, reuniting Baiju and Prathap after Premalu.
The cast also features Suresh Krishna, Aju Varghese, Advaith Ajay, and Izaan Muhammed, so expect lots of personality alongside the laughs.