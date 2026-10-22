Bajpayee defends Mehndi after minister alleged drunkenness at Uttarakhand Navratri
Entertainment
actor Manoj Bajpayee has spoken up for singer Daler Mehndi, who was stopped mid-performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand after a state minister accused him of being drunk.
Bajpayee clarified that Mehndi doesn't drink and was just feeling unwell that day.
He felt the whole situation should have been sorted out quietly, not in front of everyone.
Dutta urges sensitivity in Uttarakhand incident
The minister's onstage interruption, later found to be based on a misunderstanding, sparked a debate.
Divya Dutta also said the matter could have been handled with more sensitivity.
Bajpayee praised Mehndi for staying calm through it all, highlighting the need for empathy when dealing with such situations in public.